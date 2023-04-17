Gasoil sales jump in April first half

Gasoil sales jump in April first half

Sales of gasoline fell 6.6 per cent to 1.14 million tonnes during the period, the data showed

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Apr 17 2023, 12:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 12:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Indian state refiners posted an 8.4 per cent rise in sales of gasoil to 3.45 million tonnes in the first half of April compared with the same period last month, preliminary sales data showed, indicating higher demand from the agriculture sector and a recovery in industrial activity.

Gasoil accounts for about two-fifths of refined fuel consumption in India and is directly linked to industrial activity.

While gasoil is mainly used by trucks, gasoline is used in passenger vehicles.

Sales of gasoline fell 6.6 per cent to 1.14 million tonnes during the period, the data showed.

Sales of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) also declined more than 6 per cent to 1.1 million tonnes in the same period, and jet fuel sales were down nearly 4 per cent at 284,600 tonnes, the data showed.

State-run companies - Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum - own about 90 per cent of India's retail fuel outlets.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Fuel price
fuel
Business News
Gasoline
LPG

Related videos

What's Brewing

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dies at 92

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dies at 92

SpaceX test-launches its Starship rocket: How to watch

SpaceX test-launches its Starship rocket: How to watch

New CO2 tech taps oceans to tackle global warming

New CO2 tech taps oceans to tackle global warming

In Bengaluru, PG room rates rival apartment rentals

In Bengaluru, PG room rates rival apartment rentals

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

There's a difference between 40% & 5%: KBG on graft

There's a difference between 40% & 5%: KBG on graft

Fighting rages in Sudan despite humanitarian pause

Fighting rages in Sudan despite humanitarian pause

Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe 

Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe 

Are you making these retirement planning mistakes?

Are you making these retirement planning mistakes?

The great dilemma of a first-time voter

The great dilemma of a first-time voter

 