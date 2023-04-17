Gasoil sales jump in April first half

Indian state refiners posted an 8.4 per cent rise in sales of gasoil to 3.45 million tonnes in the first half of April compared with the same period last month, preliminary sales data showed, indicating higher demand from the agriculture sector and a recovery in industrial activity.
Gasoil accounts for about two-fifths of refined fuel consumption in India and is directly linked to industrial activity.
While gasoil is mainly used by trucks, gasoline is used in passenger vehicles.
Sales of gasoline fell 6.6 per cent to 1.14 million tonnes during the period, the data showed.
Sales of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) also declined more than 6 per cent to 1.1 million tonnes in the same period, and jet fuel sales were down nearly 4 per cent at 284,600 tonnes, the data showed.
State-run companies - Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum - own about 90 per cent of India's retail fuel outlets.
