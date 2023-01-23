Gati launches hubs in Guwahati and Nagpur

Gati Ltd, an Allcargo company, launched two of its 12 planned surface transhipment centres (STC) in Nagpur and Guwahati on Monday, the express logistics solutions provider said in a press statement.

“At the Nagpur STC, we’ll continue to have a strong SME-focused approach,” declared Pirojshaw Sarkari, the chief executive of Gati, adding that owing to its strategic location in the Gauripur industrial corridor, the Guwahati centre will enable distribution outreach to the seven sister states in the North East.

The Nagpur STC, which is equipped to turn around over 100 trucks a day with a throughput capacity of over 1800 tonnes per day, is laden with built-to-suit technology-enabled warehouses, shop floor automation and an advanced warehouse management system.

Furthermore, the national logistics major aims to electrify its entire pickup and delivery fleet by 2025.

“As part of our ESG initiatives, we have plans to convert our entire pickup and delivery fleet of more than 2000 vehicles to electric by 2025. The Nagpur STC, driven by that vision will soon deploy EVs,” emphasised Sarkari.