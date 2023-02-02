Gautam Adani says withdrew share sale to insulate investors from losses

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday said its flagship firm Adani Enterprises withdrew its $2.5 billion share sale to insulate investors from potential losses.
Adani Enterprises late on Wednesday called off the share sale as a rout sparked by a US short-seller's criticisms wiped billions more off the value of the Indian tycoon's stocks.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube