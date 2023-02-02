Withdrew share sale to save investors from loss: Adani

Gautam Adani says withdrew share sale to insulate investors from losses

Adani Enterprises late on Wednesday called off the share sale

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 02 2023, 09:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2023, 09:53 ist
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. Credit: PTI File Photo

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday said its flagship firm Adani Enterprises withdrew its $2.5 billion share sale to insulate investors from potential losses.

Adani Enterprises late on Wednesday called off the share sale as a rout sparked by a US short-seller's criticisms wiped billions more off the value of the Indian tycoon's stocks.

 

 

More to follow...

