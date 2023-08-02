GE Power India bags order worth Rs 440 crore from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation

GE Power India has bagged an order worth Rs 440 crore from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd.
GE Power India Limited has received a Letter of Intent from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The basic value of the contract is Rs 440 crore plus GST (18 per cent).
The order includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply, packing and forwarding, installation, commissioning and PG Testing of FGD (flue gas desulfurisation) System, it added.
The order will be executed within 30 months from the date of letter of intent, i.e. by January 2026.
