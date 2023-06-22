General Electric to make fighter jet engines for IAF

General Electric to make fighter jet engines for Indian Air Force

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 22 2023, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2023, 15:04 ist
Illustration shows General Electric logo. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The aerospace unit of General Electric said on Thursday the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force.

General Electric
Business News
India News
IAF

