German airline Lufthansa offers its captains at least 25% more money

Lufthansa offers its captains at least 25% more money

Reuters
Reuters, Frankfurt,
  • Aug 03 2023, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 14:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

German airline group Lufthansa is offering cockpit crew base pay hikes of at least 18 per cent in three steps over the next three years in an effort to avert industrial action during the busy summer travel season, according to an internal memo to staff.

Including lump sums and inflation bonuses already promised last year, this would mean an increase of at least 25 per cent for captains and of between 33 per cent and more than 50 per cent for co-pilots, according to the memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Lufthansa's roughly 5,200 pilots at flagship carrier Lufthansa and freight group Lufthansa Cargo are due to vote on the wage offer between now and August 10.

Also read | India is an 'opportunity'; looking to expand operations, working closer with Air India: Lufthansa CEO

Lufthansa's Chief Operations Officer Karl Brandes said in the memo that the offered pay hikes would mean notable cost burdens and less flexibility in operations.

"Nevertheless, we consider the result justifiable, because it offers an opportunity for a solution without conflict," he said.

Pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) has not yet commented on details of the wage offer and could not immediately be reached for comment. An agreement between the union and Lufthansa would mean the airline and its passengers would be spared walkouts by pilots for three years.

Lufthansa
Business News
World news

