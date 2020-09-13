Gilead nears deal to buy Immunomedics for over $20 bn

Gilead nears deal to buy Immunomedics for over $20 billion

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 13 2020, 08:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2020, 08:32 ist
Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company. Credit: Reuters

Gilead Sciences Inc is nearing a deal to buy biopharmaceutical company Immunomedics Inc for more than $20 billion in a deal that would further expand Gilead's portfolio of cancer treatments, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

A deal for Immunomedics, whose cancer therapy Trodelvy is FDA-approved as a third-line treatment for an aggressive type of breast cancer called Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer, could be announced Monday if not sooner, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Discussions between Gilead and Immunomedics were initially centred around a partnership before shifting to a full-fledged takeover negotiation, the Journal added.

Gilead and Immunomedics did not respond immediately to emailed requests from Reuters for comment.

Shares of Immunomedics, which last month reported positive data from a late-stage confirmatory study for Trodelvy, have nearly doubled this year, giving the company a valuation of close to $10 billion.

An acquisition of Immunomedics would add to several deals Gilead inked this year with the aim of expanding its oncology portfolio.

It bought a 49.9 per cent stake in cancer drug developer Pionyr Immunotherapeutics in June for $275 million, just months after paying $4.9 billion for Forty Seven Inc, maker of an experimental treatment that targets blood cancer.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gilead Sciences
Cancer treatment
Blood Cancer
USFDA

What's Brewing

US Open winner Naomi Osaka hints at more race activism

US Open winner Naomi Osaka hints at more race activism

‘Nomadland’ wins Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival

‘Nomadland’ wins Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival

Bahrain to normalise ties with Israel. Why it matters

Bahrain to normalise ties with Israel. Why it matters

How not to reform criminal law

How not to reform criminal law

What if Trump fought Covid as hard as fight for wall?

What if Trump fought Covid as hard as fight for wall?

 