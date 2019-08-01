Girraj Prasad Gupta takes over as CGA

Girraj Prasad Gupta took over as the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Thursday, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Gupta, a 1983-batch Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) Officer, has worked at higher positions in the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the Ministry of Finance.

He has also worked as the Director of National Institute of Financial Management (NIFM), Faridabad.

As Additional Controller General of Accounts, Gupta has been credited for his work in development and implementation of Public Financial Management System (PFMS), a backbone IT infrastructure for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the ministry said.

Gupta also worked as Director (Finance) on the joint venture mega hydel power project in Bhutan.

KPMG appoints Rajeev Dimri as co-head of tax

KPMG in India has appointed Rajeev Dimri as the co-head of tax and will be based out of the firm’s Delhi office.

In a statement, KPMG said Rajeev with over 30 years of professional services experience has held significant leadership roles across various firms.

He has extensively worked with multi-national and large domestic companies in setting up or rationalising business models and nationwide distribution structures.

Rajeev is a chartered accountant and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Delhi University.