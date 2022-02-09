Glenmark launches nasal spray for adult Covid patiemts

Glenmark launches nasal spray to treat adult Covid patients

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Feb 09 2022, 13:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2022, 13:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Indian pharma major Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited and Canadian pharmaceutical company SaNOtize Research &amp; Development Corp, on Wednesday announced launch of nasal spray to treat adult Covid-19 patients.

According to Glenmark, the nitric oxide nasal spray (NONS) will be sold under the brand FabiSpray in India for the treatment of adult patients with Covid-19 who have high risk of progression of the disease.

Glenmark earlier received manufacturing and marketing approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for NONS as part of the accelerated approval process.

The nasal spray is designed to kill the coronavirus in the upper airways and when it is sprayed over nasal mucosa, it (nasal spray) acts as a physical and chemical barrier against the virus, preventing it (virus) from incubating and spreading to the lungs.

In July 2021, Glenmark entered into an exclusive long term strategic partnership with Canadian biotech firm SaNOtize, to manufacture, market and distribute its breakthrough NONS for Covid-19 treatment in India and other Asian markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Nepal, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

