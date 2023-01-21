Glitches mar EPFO portal as it opens link to opt for higher pension: Report

Following Supreme Court's November 4, 2022 order to provide options for higher pension to employees, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) opened its portal for employee registration for validation of joint options with employers, however, the website encountered several glitches as on Friday.

The site stopped functioning properly as members tried adding their details, The Hindu reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

In November 2022, the Supreme Court had upheld Employees Pension (Amendment) Scheme 2014.

Also Read — Retirement fund body EPFO implements SC order, gives option for higher pension to eligible subscribers

The EPS amendment of August 22, 2014 had raised the pensionable salary cap to Rs 15,000 a month from Rs 6,500 a month, and allowed members along with their employers to contribute 8.33 per cent on their actual salaries (if it exceeded the cap) towards the EPS.

It gave all EPS members, as on September 1, 2014, six months to opt for the amended scheme.

The apex court in its order gave four more months to eligible subscribers to opt for higher pension under EPS-95.

As the EPFO opened its portal to implement the SC order, doubts regarding the newly introduced option crept in for both employees (pensioners) as well as EPFO staff. Both beneficiaries and EPFO employees had asked for clarity.

(With PTI inputs)