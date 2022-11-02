GIM: K'taka to get more logistics and industrial parks

Global Investors’ Meet: Karnataka to get more logistics and industrial parks

Real estate cos including ESR group, IndoSpace, Welspun One Logistics Parks and Japan’s Marubeni Corp will invest over Rs 15K cr in developing these parks

Prathik Desai
Prathik Desai, Shakshi Jain
  Nov 02 2022, 12:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2022, 12:50 ist
Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani. Credit: DH Photo/ SK Dinesh

Karnataka will get many new industrial and logistics parks, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said during the inaugural ceremony of the three-day Global Investors’ Meet in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Real estate companies including ESR group, IndoSpace, Welspun One Logistics Parks and Japan’s Marubeni Corp will invest over Rs 15,000 crore in developing these parks.

"Our job is not done soon after your investments," Nirani said, assuring the companies of full support.

For instance, the state government plans to set up an “Investor Aftercare Cell” to support the companies in implementing their proposals.

"This is being done to take care of your proposals and our promises,” Nirani said.

