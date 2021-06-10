Global plastics production falls in 2020 for first time since 2008: Manufacturers

Global plastics production falls in 2020 after 12 years

Global plastics production declined by 0.3 per cent in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, only the third time since World War II that output has fallen, the European industry federation PlasticsEurope said on Thursday.

In Europe, plastics output was down 5.1 per cent last year, PlasticsEurope said in a statement.

Previously, global plastics output fell as a result of the oil crisis in 1973 and then the financial crisis in 2008.

