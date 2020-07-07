Global stocks slip as coronavirus outbreaks dim hopes for rebound

Global shares were mostly lower Tuesday as expanding coronavirus outbreaks dimmed hopes for a global recovery, despite an overnight rally in tech shares that pushed the Nasdaq composite to another record high.

France's CAC 40 dipped nearly 1.0 percent in early trading to 5,031.31, while Germany's DAX slipped 1.1 percent to 12,594.07.

Britain's FTSE 100 dropped 1.0 percent to 6,220.44. US shares were set to drift lower with Dow futures falling 0.9 percent to 25,944.0. S&P 500 futures were also falling, down 0.7 percent at 3,148.88.

Government stimulus and hopes for an economic turnaround have kept investor sentiment upbeat, Prakash Sakpal and Nicholas Mapa, senior economists at ING, said in a report.

But pandemic uncertainties are looming, and the situation is fragile.

“Investors continue to look past the sustained pickup in new infections in the southern part of the US as well as other parts of the world like Israel, but a sustained influx of downbeat reports could change sentiment,” their report said.

In Asian trading, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 0.4 percent to finish at 22,614.69 and South Korea's Kospi gave up 1.1 percent to 2,164.17.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was little changed, edging less than 0.1 percent lower to 6,012.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.5 percent to 25,946.86, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.4 percent to 3,345.34.

The fallout from the pandemic has sent earnings plunging at many Asian companies, including giant Japanese exporters like Toyota Motor Corp. Their recovery is not expected until overseas consumption picks up.

Daily confirmed infection cases have not fallen in Tokyo, exceeding 100 in recent days. The Japanese government is still pushing for events and businesses to open gradually with social distancing restrictions in place to keep growth going.

Profit-taking set in quickly on Tuesday, erasing much of an initial rise for regional benchmarks that tracked Wall Street's rally.