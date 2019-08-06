GMR begins works on Phase 3A expansion of IGI airport

The GMR Group-led Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has commenced works on expanding the IGI Airport future-ready. The Phase 3A expansion works, being carried out as per the Master Plan 2016, would enable IGI Airport to handle 100 million passengers per annum in next three years.

The objectives of Phase 3A expansion are to enhance capacity for growth in a timely manner, meet optimal service level requirements and introduce new and improved processes and technologies to maximise efficiency, enhance passenger experience and enhance the ambience of the terminals, the DIAL said in a statement.

L&T has been entrusted with the entire EPC works of Phase 3A, and the works have begun on all the fronts.

As part of the overall development plan under Phase 3A, DIAL would carry out integration of the Departure and Arrival terminals of T1, construction of new T1 Apron, fourth runway, dual elevated

Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT), Landside developments for circulation and connectivity improvements and T3 modification works. After the expansion, Delhi Airport would become the first airport in India to have four runways and dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT).

“Keeping in view the unprecedented growth in the number of people travelling by air over the last few years, expansion of Delhi Airport has become the need of the hour to make it future-ready with enhanced passenger experience," I Prabhakar Rao, Deputy Managing Director, GMR Group said.

In the proposed plan, the entire T1 Apron would be demolished and a new and expanded apron would be constructed to provide higher capacity layout with 82 Code C stands, which includes 22 Contact Stands and 8 MARS stands to cater to the increased ATMs. The new T1 Apron, apart from having an increased number of stands, would be equipped with latest technological upgrades including Visual Docking Guidance System, Fuel Hydrant System, Ground Power Units, Pre-conditioned Air, etc.

The Arrival and Departure terminals would be integrated under a single roof to form the new integrated Terminal 1. It would come with associated enhancements in Baggage Handling and Security Screening systems. The total area of Terminal 1 will increase from the present 64,140 sqm to 192,985 sqm and capacity would go up from 20 MPPA to 40 MPPA.

"The mega expansion of Delhi Airport would not only help the existing airlines to enhance their services but also create adequate room for new airlines to initiate their services," Rao added.

The integrated terminal would boast of several passenger-friendly facilities using advanced technologies such as Facial Recognition, Automated Tray Retrieval System (ATRS), Individual Carrier System (ICS), Common Usage Self Service (CUSS), and Self Baggage Drop (SBD) kiosks among others. These would help avoid long queues and ease the flow of passengers.

The first of its kind dual elevated Cross Taxiways on the Eastern side of airport would be built to connect the Northern airfield with the Southern airfield to improve airfield efficiency which would help in reducing the taxiing time of aircrafts. A fourth runway parallel to runway 11/29 on the Southern side with a length of 4,400 m would be constructed to increase the Air Traffic Movements (ATMs).

On the Landside, a flyover would be constructed at Aerocity metro station junction to reduce travel time from T1 to T3. The Central Spine Road would be widened from 8 lanes to 12 lanes to cater to the expected increase in traffic. There would be a realignment of a section of the Radisson Road to the tune of 1 km, with an underpass.