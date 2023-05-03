Go Airlines' lenders likely to meet on May 3 to plan further course of action

Lenders to Go Airlines Ltd will likely meet on Wednesday to discuss the future course of action after the embattled airline filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, two bankers aware of the development told Reuters.
The cash-strapped airline owes financial creditors Rs 6,521 crore, its bankruptcy filing showed. As of April 30, the company had not defaulted on any of these dues, it said in a filing seen by Reuters.
