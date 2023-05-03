Go Airlines' lenders meet likely today over next move

Go Airlines' lenders likely to meet on May 3 to plan further course of action

The cash-strapped airline owes financial creditors Rs 6,521 crore, its bankruptcy filing showed

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • May 03 2023, 12:24 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 12:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Lenders to Go Airlines Ltd will likely meet on Wednesday to discuss the future course of action after the embattled airline filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, two bankers aware of the development told Reuters.

The cash-strapped airline owes financial creditors Rs 6,521 crore, its bankruptcy filing showed. As of April 30, the company had not defaulted on any of these dues, it said in a filing seen by Reuters.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Go First
Airlines

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dead rivers, flaming lakes: India's sewage failure

Dead rivers, flaming lakes: India's sewage failure

Exclusivity, novelty draw visitors to speakeasy bars

Exclusivity, novelty draw visitors to speakeasy bars

ChatGPT sends shares in edtech giants into tailspin

ChatGPT sends shares in edtech giants into tailspin

K'taka Poll: Parties customise vehicles for campaigning

K'taka Poll: Parties customise vehicles for campaigning

K'taka polls: Voting awareness created through dance

K'taka polls: Voting awareness created through dance

Women bear the brunt of climate change

Women bear the brunt of climate change

 