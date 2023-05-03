Go First Airways owes financial creditors $798 million

Go First Airways owes financial creditors $798 million

The filing lists Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, Axis Bank and Deutsche Bank among Go First's financial creditors

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • May 03 2023, 06:02 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 06:02 ist
Credit: Twitter/@GoFirstAirways

Indian airline Go First, which filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, owes financial creditors 65.21 billion Indian rupees ($798 million), its bankruptcy filing showed.

As of April 30, Go First Air had not defaulted on any of these dues, it said in the filing, which was seen by Reuters.

"However, considering the present financial situation of the corporate applicant, defaults to financial creditors would be imminent," the filing said.

Lenders were not aware of the airline's plans to file for voluntary insolvency and will meet soon to take stock of the situation, said two people familiar with the matter. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not allowed to speak to the media.

Also Read | Aviation regulator DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First
 

The filing lists Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, Axis Bank and Deutsche Bank among Go First's financial creditors.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Emails sent to the other banks were not immediately answered.

The airline's total liabilities to all creditors stand at 114.63 billion rupees, the filing shows. This includes dues to banks, financial institutions, vendors and aircraft lessors.

"Currently, the assets of the company are not sufficient to meet its liabilities," the airline said in the filing.

The company has defaulted on payments to operational creditors, including 12.02 billion rupees to vendors and 26.60 billion rupees to aircraft lessors.

It has received notices from lessors for termination of aircraft lease agreements and some have started actions against the company to ground or repossess aircraft, the filing said.

Six lessors have also invoked letters of credit issued to them by lenders, it said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Go First
Airlines
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

K'taka polls: Voting awareness created through dance

K'taka polls: Voting awareness created through dance

Women bear the brunt of climate change

Women bear the brunt of climate change

Hockey gives youngsters of J&K a new direction

Hockey gives youngsters of J&K a new direction

The village where Satyajit Ray met ‘Pather Panchali’

The village where Satyajit Ray met ‘Pather Panchali’

Gold investing | Is it safe? What are future trends?

Gold investing | Is it safe? What are future trends?

'Hungry' art student devours banana artwork worth $120K

'Hungry' art student devours banana artwork worth $120K

 