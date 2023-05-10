Go First CEO says NCLT order is landmark, historic

Besides, the tribunal has imposed a moratorium on the company and has suspended its board of directors

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 10 2023, 13:03 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 13:03 ist
Go First. Credit: Reuters Photo

Go First CEO Kaushik Khona on Wednesday described the NCLT's decision to admit the airline's plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings as a "landmark judgement" that is very timely and effective for its revival.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has appointed Abhliash Lal as interim resolution professional (IRP) to run the debt-ridden company.

Besides, the tribunal has imposed a moratorium on the company and has suspended its board of directors.

Also Read | NCLT to decide on Go First's bankruptcy plea, lessors seeking planes fear impact
 

This is a historic and landmark judgement. It is also a perfect example "in the context of revival of a viable business before it becomes unviable," Khona told PTI over phone.

He also said the order is very timely and effective.

Cash-starved Go First had filed for the voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings on May 2.

Go First
Business News
NCLT

