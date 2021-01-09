GoAir fires senior pilot for offensive tweet against PM Modi

Budget airline GoAir sacked one of its senior pilots over offensive remarks he made regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 7.

The company distanced itself from the view of the employee, saying that the Captain’s services have been terminated with immediate effect.

“GoAir has a zero-tolerance policy and it is mandatory for all GoAir employees to comply with the company’s employment rules, regulations and policies, including social media behaviour,” a GoAir spokesperson was quoted saying by The Economic Times.

The terminated pilot, who has not been identified in the report, posted an apology on Twitter. “I apologise for my tweets about the prime minister and other offensive tweets which may have hurt sentiments of anyone associated. I convey that GoAir is not associated with any of my tweets directly or indirectly as they were personal views. I take full responsibility for my actions and would like to apologise for my mistakes and willingly accept the consequences,” the pilot wrote.