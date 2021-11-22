GoDaddy security breach exposes WordPress users' data

GoDaddy security breach exposes WordPress users' data

GoDaddy said it had immediately blocked the unauthorised third party, and an investigation was still going on

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 22 2021, 21:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2021, 21:08 ist
The company said the incident was discovered on September 6 and the third-party accessed the system using a compromised password. Credit: Reuters Photo

Web hosting company GoDaddy Inc said on Monday email addresses of up to 1.2 million active and inactive Managed WordPress customers had been exposed in an unauthorised third-party access.

The company said the incident was discovered on September 6 and the third-party accessed the system using a compromised password.

"We identified suspicious activity in our Managed WordPress hosting environment and immediately began an investigation with the help of an IT forensics firm and contacted law enforcement," Chief Information Security Officer Demetrius Comes said in a filing.

The company, whose shares fell about 1.6 per cent in early trading, said it had immediately blocked the unauthorised third party, and an investigation was still going on.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Business News
World news
GoDaddy
Wordpress

What's Brewing

'Democracy backsliding across the world amid pandemic'

'Democracy backsliding across the world amid pandemic'

'Hellbound' beats 'Squid Game' on Netflix

'Hellbound' beats 'Squid Game' on Netflix

Bees have innate ability to find flowers, shows study

Bees have innate ability to find flowers, shows study

'Phool Aur Kaante' was inspired by a Malayalam movie

'Phool Aur Kaante' was inspired by a Malayalam movie

Sportify makes 'play' default option for Adele's '30'

Sportify makes 'play' default option for Adele's '30'

Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit

Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit

DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait

DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait

Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience

Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience

DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?

DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?

Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?

Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?

 