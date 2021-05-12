Godrej Consumer shares rally nearly 25% after Q4 earnings

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products on Wednesday zoomed nearly 25 per cent after the company reported a 59.13 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.
The stock after starting the trade on a bullish note further rallied 24.86 per cent to Rs 894 -- its 52-week high -- on BSE.
On NSE, it jumped 24.54 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 892.
FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Tuesday reported a 59.13 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 365.84 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.
The company, whose board on Tuesday appointed HUL former executive director Sudhir Sitapati as the managing director and CEO, had posted a net profit of Rs 229.90 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, GCPL said in a BSE filing.
Its net sales during the January-March 2021 were up by 26.87 per cent to Rs 2,705.69 crore, against Rs 2,132.69 crore in the year-ago period.
GCPL Chairperson and Managing Director Nisaba Godrej said, "We delivered a third consecutive quarter of double-digit sales growth. Consolidated sales grew 27 per cent and Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew by 21 per cent."
GCPL's total expenses were at Rs 2,259.12 crore, up 26.07 per cent in the March 2021 quarter as against Rs 1,791.93 crore a year ago.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
China's ageing population in numbers
Covid-19 pet boom has veterinarians backlogged
Basquiat painting sells in New York for $93.1 million
Cyclone Tauktae to hit Maharashtra: How it was named
Violence grips mixed Arab-Jewish towns in Israel
The nostalgia of newspapers
DH Toon | Bodies of Covid-19 victims float on Ganga?