Godrej gets 18-acre land in Bengaluru for project

Godrej Properties acquires 18-acre land in Bengaluru to build housing project

This project will offer 2.4 million sq feet of saleable area comprising primarily residential apartments

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 08 2020, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2020, 12:27 ist
Godrej Lake garden and Godrej Reflections construction area, near Kaikondrahalli lake, in Bengaluru. Credit: B H Shivakumar

Realty firm Godrej Properties has bought an 18-acre land parcel in Bengaluru to develop a housing project, as part of its expansion plan.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that "it has entered into an outright transaction to purchase a well-located land parcel in Whitefield, Bangalore."

The company did not share the total value of the land deal.

Spread across approximately 18 acres, this project will offer 0.22 million square meters (2.4 million square feet) of saleable area comprising primarily residential apartments, it added.

"Bangalore is a key market for us and this project fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence across the country's leading real estate markets," Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties said.

Godrej Properties is aggressively adding more projects for development either through outright purchase of land or forming a joint venture with land owners.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

business
Real Estate
Godrej

What's Brewing

Asteroid samples arrive in Japan for research

Asteroid samples arrive in Japan for research

Hope it touches more hearts: Gaur on ‘Mirzapur 3'

Hope it touches more hearts: Gaur on ‘Mirzapur 3'

What is shaping Germany's Covid-19 vaccine strategy?

What is shaping Germany's Covid-19 vaccine strategy?

Can Pandya fill the Dhoni void?

Can Pandya fill the Dhoni void?

‘Hearing the national anthem brought a lot of pride’

‘Hearing the national anthem brought a lot of pride’

The Lead: The pandemic and drugs used to treat Covid-19

The Lead: The pandemic and drugs used to treat Covid-19

Louvre Museum is offering a close-up with 'Mona Lisa'

Louvre Museum is offering a close-up with 'Mona Lisa'

 