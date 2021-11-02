Godrej Properties Q2 profit jumps five-fold to Rs 35 cr

Godrej Properties Q2 profit jumps five-fold to Rs 35 crore; sales bookings rise more than double

Total income rose to Rs 334.22 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 250.23 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 02 2021, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 15:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Tuesday reported a five-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 35.72 crore for the quarter ended September on higher revenue.

Its net profit stood at Rs 7.10 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 334.22 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 250.23 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Its sales bookings jumped more than two times to Rs 2,574 crore during the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,074 crore in the year-ago period.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties Ltd, said: “After a weak first quarter, the real estate sector has rebounded strongly in the second quarter.”

The company recorded one of its best ever quarters for bookings with a strong response to new launches across India, he said.

"We have a robust launch pipeline in the second half of the financial year and expect to build on the current momentum," Godrej said.

Mumbai-based Godrej Properties is part of business conglomerate Godrej Group. It is one of the leading real estate developers in the country with a strong presence in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Bengaluru and Pune markets.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Business News
Earnings

What's Brewing

'Bad air quality can affect survivors of severe Covid'

'Bad air quality can affect survivors of severe Covid'

Will SRK regain his mojo with his upcoming movies?

Will SRK regain his mojo with his upcoming movies?

Want a career in AI? Here are the skills you need

Want a career in AI? Here are the skills you need

You'll be missed, Puneeth

You'll be missed, Puneeth

You will pine for this jaggery for sure!

You will pine for this jaggery for sure!

DH Toon | World leaders meet at COP26

DH Toon | World leaders meet at COP26

From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few

From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few

 