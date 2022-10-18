Gold advances as US dollar dips; rate-hike concerns cap upside

Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, as a softer US dollar offset risks from looming aggressive interest hikes by the Federal Reserve. Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,651.75 per ounce, as of 0412 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.3 per cent at $1,659.80.

The dollar index hit a 1-1/2-week low taking some pressure off the greenback-priced bullion. Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields eased but were not far from 14-year highs touched last week. The steady drum beat of hawkish Fed rhetoric and the fact that 10-year yields are still hanging around 4 per cent are still affecting gold, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

"We'll need to see those drop significantly to create a significant impulse to send gold higher." Gold has fallen nearly 10 per cent so far for the year as sharp US interest rate hike increased the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset and boosted the dollar and bond yields.

A fourth straight 75-basis-point Fed interest rate hike is expected next month after data last week showed inflation increasing strongly in September. According to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao, spot gold looks neutral in a range of $1,641-$1,658 per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell by 2.03 tonnes on Monday. Spot silver rose 0.6 per cent to $18.79 per ounce, platinum was 0.2 per cent higher at $917.72 and palladium gained 1.1 per cent to $2,021.71.