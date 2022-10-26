Gold bounces as dollar slips on bets Fed may slow rate hikes

Gold rose on Wednesday, as the dollar and US Treasury yields fell amid expectations that the Federal Reserve might signal a slowdown in the pace of its interest rate hikes.

Spot gold gained 0.7 per cent to $1,663.26 per ounce, while US gold futures rose 0.6 per cent to $1,667.10.

"With the bearish positioning for gold prices, the possibility of a strong near-term rally could be on the table if any indications of a rate slowdown is presented from the Fed," said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

Yields on the 10-year Treasury note fell as weak US data fuelled speculation of a less hawkish Fed, while the dollar index touched its lowest level since October 5, lifting gold's appeal for those holding other currencies.

Data on Tuesday showed US consumer confidence ebbed in October, home prices fell sharply in August and there were signs that the Fed's aggressive stance was starting to cool the labor market.

While the Fed is still widely expected to deliver a 75-basis-point rate hike in November, it's also likely to debate how much higher it can safely push borrowing costs.

Rising rates dim non-yielding bullion's appeal.

"A calibration in the pace of Fed tightening may slow the pace of gold's decline but a dovish pivot would be key for gold prices to regain its allure," Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC, said in a note.

Gold could attract "consolidative" trades near term, with technical support at $1,617 an ounce likely to hold and resistance around $1,694, Wong added.

Investors are also focussing on the US GDP and a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, followed by US core inflation numbers on Friday.

Silver rose 1.1 per cent to $19.56 per ounce, platinum gained 0.9 per cent to $922.90 and palladium climbed 2.1 per cent to $1,963.81.