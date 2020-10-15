Gold declines for third consecutive day, silver dips

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 15 2020, 17:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2020, 17:56 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Gold prices declined Rs 32 to Rs 51,503 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, falling for the third consecutive day amid muted global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 51,535 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also fell Rs 626 to Rs 62,410 per kilogram from Rs 63,036 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold and silver were quoting marginally lower at USD 1,901 per ounce and USD 24.18 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices traded under pressure on stronger dollar as investors switched to dollar as safe-haven buying," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said. 

Gold
silver

