Gold declines Rs 133, silver plunges Rs 875

Gold declines Rs 133, silver plunges Rs 875

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 13 2020, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 15:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Gold prices fell Rs 133 to Rs 51,989 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday, witnessing the first decline in three days amid a weak global trend, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 52,122 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also declined Rs 875 to Rs 63,860 per kilogram from Rs 64,735 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,919 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 24.89 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded under pressure on dollar recovery and strong equity indices on US stimulus hopes," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gold
silver

What's Brewing

Hunt for Covid-19 antibodies: All you need to know

Hunt for Covid-19 antibodies: All you need to know

Apple iPhone launch: What to watch for

Apple iPhone launch: What to watch for

Delhi's air quality hits 'very poor' level

Delhi's air quality hits 'very poor' level

Peru's Machu Picchu reopens... for one Japanese tourist

Peru's Machu Picchu reopens... for one Japanese tourist

The Lead: Dr Rajesh Parikh on his book about Covid-19

The Lead: Dr Rajesh Parikh on his book about Covid-19

 