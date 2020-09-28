Gold declines Rs 194; silver tanks Rs 933 per 10 gram

Gold in the national capital went down by Rs 194 to Rs 50,449 per 10 grams on Monday amid weak global prices of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 50,643 per 10 gram.

Silver also declined Rs 933 to Rs 59,274 per kilogram from its previous close of Rs 60,207 per kilogram.

"Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi were down by 194 on weak global prices despite weaker rupee," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee pared initial gains to settle 18 paise lower at 73.79 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday.

In the international market, both gold and silver were marginally lower at USD 1,857 per ounce and USD 22.70 per ounce, respectively.

Gold prices traded under pressure on Monday as investors are awaiting the US presidential election debate and key data from China. Gold prices were down despite weaker dollar on strong equity indices, he added.