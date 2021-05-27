Gold declines Rs 319; silver tumbles Rs 1,287

Gold declines Rs 319; silver tumbles Rs 1,287

Silver also went lower by Rs 1,287 to Rs 70,637 per kilogram from Rs 71,924 per kilogram in the previous trade

PTI
PTI,
  • May 27 2021, 16:56 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 16:56 ist
Spot gold prices for 24 carats in Delhi fell by Rs 319 amid rupee appreciation. Credit: iStock Images

Gold declined Rs 319 to Rs 48,223 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal closed at Rs 48,542 per 10 gram.

Silver also went lower by Rs 1,287 to Rs 70,637 per kilogram from Rs 71,924 per kilogram in the previous trade.

Spot gold prices for 24 carats in Delhi fell by Rs 319 amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

The Indian rupee opened on a flat note and edged higher by 4 paise to 72.73 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,900 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 27.70 per ounce.

"Market is awaiting the US GDP and jobless claims data due in the evening session," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gold
silver
Precious metals
business

What's Brewing

'Solo trip': Aircraft flies one man to Dubai for Rs 18K

'Solo trip': Aircraft flies one man to Dubai for Rs 18K

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

 