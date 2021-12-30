Gold declines Rs 98; silver tumbles Rs 699

Gold prices declined by Rs 98 to Rs 46,688 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday in line with weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 46,786 per 10 gram. Silver also tumbled Rs 699 to Rs 60,024 per kg from Rs 60,723 per kg in the previous trade. In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,799 per ounce and silver was flat at $22.60 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded lower with spot gold at COMEX trading at $1,799 per ounce on Thursday. Gold prices witnessed selling on risk-on sentiment with rise in US bond yields and a stronger dollar," HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel said.

