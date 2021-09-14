Gold eases as investors eye US inflation data

Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as a stronger dollar crimped bullion's appeal ahead of US inflation data that could offer cues on the possible timeline for the Federal Reserve's tapering.

Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $1,790.74 per ounce by 0138 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to $1,792.10.

Read | India Inc sees 219 deals worth $8.4 billion in August: Report

The dollar index was steady after hitting a two-week high on Monday, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

US consumer price data is due. Economists expect core CPI, an index which strips out volatile energy and food prices, to have risen 0.3 per cent in August from July.

Expectations of US consumers for how much inflation will change over the next year and the coming three years rose last month to the highest levels since 2013, according to a survey released on Monday by the New York Federal Reserve.

Inflation in the euro area will "in all likelihood" ease as soon as next year but the European Central Bank is ready to act if it does not, ECB policymaker Isabel Schnabel said on Monday.

Read | Oil demand will exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2022: OPEC

A city in China's southeastern province of Fujian has closed cinemas and gyms, sealed off some entries and exits to highways and told residents not to leave town as it battles a local Covid-19 outbreak.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.2 per cent to 1,000.21 tonnes on Monday from 998.17 tonnes on Friday.

Silver fell 0.1 per cent to $23.70 per ounce, platinum was down 0.1 per cent at $959.71 and palladium rose 0.3 per cent to $2,092.64.