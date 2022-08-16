Gold falls by Rs 764, silver tumbles Rs 1,592

Gold falls by Rs 764, silver tumbles Rs 1,592

In the international market, gold was lower at $1,775 per ounce while silver was flat at $20.13 per ounce

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 16 2022, 17:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 17:20 ist

Gold prices declined by Rs 764 to Rs 52,347 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday following weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 53,111 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also tumbled by Rs 1,592 to Rs 58,277 per kg from Rs 59,869 per kg in the previous trade.

"Gold prices at MCX witnessed lower openings reflecting overnight fall in COMEX prices," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was lower at USD 1,775 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 20.13 per ounce.

