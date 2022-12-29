Gold falls Rs 21; silver declines Rs 464

Gold falls Rs 21; silver declines Rs 464

Silver also declined Rs 464 to Rs 69,117 per kilogram

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 29 2022, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 16:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Gold price fell Rs 21 to Rs 54,963 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had ended at Rs 54,984 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also declined Rs 464 to Rs 69,117 per kilogram.

"Major central banks, including the Bank of Japan have showed concerns regarding inflation and are expected to raise rates further in the next year. Focus today will be on the US weekly jobless claims data," Navneet Damani, Senior VP - Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

In the overseas market, gold was trading higher at $1,809 per ounce while silver was down at $23.65 per ounce.

"Comex gold price traded marginally up in the Asian trading hours on optimism about improvement in demand from China," an analyst at HDFC Securities said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United States
Gold prices
Business News
US dollar
US news
Federal Reserve
Earnings
Gold

What's Brewing

Link between winter storms and global warming?

Link between winter storms and global warming?

Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw

Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw

Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023

Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023

Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023

Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023

Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm

Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm

Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach

Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach

In the shadows of city lights

In the shadows of city lights

TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr

TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr

2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood

2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood

DH Toon | India eyes bid for 2036 Olympics

DH Toon | India eyes bid for 2036 Olympics

 