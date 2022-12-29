Gold falls Rs 21; silver declines Rs 464

Gold price fell Rs 21 to Rs 54,963 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.
The precious metal had ended at Rs 54,984 per 10 grams in the previous trade.
Silver also declined Rs 464 to Rs 69,117 per kilogram.
"Major central banks, including the Bank of Japan have showed concerns regarding inflation and are expected to raise rates further in the next year. Focus today will be on the US weekly jobless claims data," Navneet Damani, Senior VP - Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.
In the overseas market, gold was trading higher at $1,809 per ounce while silver was down at $23.65 per ounce.
"Comex gold price traded marginally up in the Asian trading hours on optimism about improvement in demand from China," an analyst at HDFC Securities said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Link between winter storms and global warming?
Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw
Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023
Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023
Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm
Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach
In the shadows of city lights
TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr
2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood
DH Toon | India eyes bid for 2036 Olympics