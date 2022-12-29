Gold falls Rs 21; silver declines Rs 464

Gold price fell Rs 21 to Rs 54,963 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had ended at Rs 54,984 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also declined Rs 464 to Rs 69,117 per kilogram.

"Major central banks, including the Bank of Japan have showed concerns regarding inflation and are expected to raise rates further in the next year. Focus today will be on the US weekly jobless claims data," Navneet Damani, Senior VP - Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

In the overseas market, gold was trading higher at $1,809 per ounce while silver was down at $23.65 per ounce.

"Comex gold price traded marginally up in the Asian trading hours on optimism about improvement in demand from China," an analyst at HDFC Securities said.