Gold falls Rs 32; silver declines Rs 348

Gold falls Rs 32; silver declines Rs 348

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had finished at Rs 52,256 per 10 grams

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 18 2022, 17:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2022, 17:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Gold in the national capital on Thursday fell Rs 32 to Rs 52,224 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had finished at Rs 52,256 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined Rs 348 to Rs 57,298 per kg from Rs 57,646 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,763 per ounce while silver was trading flat at $9.67 per ounce.

"Gold prices have kept range bound trading in the past few days on mixed global cues over the pace of US Federal Reserve's rate hike and inflation worries," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gold
silver
Business News
HDFC

What's Brewing

NASA's giant SLS rocket on launchpad for Moon trip

NASA's giant SLS rocket on launchpad for Moon trip

Swiss artist sculpts amazing castle on dried river bank

Swiss artist sculpts amazing castle on dried river bank

DH Toon | Bilkis Bano's rapists walk free

DH Toon | Bilkis Bano's rapists walk free

Woman in Saudi gets 34 years of jail over Twitter use

Woman in Saudi gets 34 years of jail over Twitter use

Now, taste local flavours as vendors return on trains

Now, taste local flavours as vendors return on trains

UK scholar's archive for Arunachal tribe’s folktales

UK scholar's archive for Arunachal tribe’s folktales

 