Gold falls Rs 389; silver plunges Rs 1,607

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 19 2022, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 16:06 ist

Gold prices declined Rs 389 to Rs 51,995 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday following weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 52,384 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also plunged Rs 1,607 to Rs 56,247 per kg from Rs 57,854 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,753 per ounce while silver was flat at $19.23 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded under pressure over stronger dollar," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities. 

