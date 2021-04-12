Gold falls Rs 57, silver declines Rs 270

Gold prices fell Rs 57 to Rs 46,070 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday following weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,127 per 10 gram.
Silver also declined Rs 270 to Rs 66,043 per kg, from Rs 66,313 per kg in the previous trade.
In the international market, gold was quoting lower at US Dollar 1,738 per ounce and silver was flat at US Dollar 25.08 per ounce.
HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) trading down to US Dollar 1,738 per ounce on Monday."
