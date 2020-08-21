Gold falls Rs 94 on global cues, silver up by Rs 782

Gold prices declined by Rs 94 to Rs 52,990 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday following selling pressure in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 53,084 per 10 gram.

Silver prices, however, rose by Rs 782 to Rs 69,262 per kg from Rs 68,480 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,938 per ounce, while silver was trading flat at USD 27.19 per ounce.

"Gold prices pared early gains on Friday as dollar index recovered from the day's lows. Gold prices also traded under pressure on the news of resumption in US-China trade talks" HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said. 

