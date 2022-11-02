Gold firms as dollar softens with market focus on Fed decision

Gold prices rose on Wednesday on a softer dollar, although investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of a key US Federal Reserve policy statement that could provide cues on its pace of interest rate hike.
Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,650.62 per ounce while US gold futures gained 0.3 per cent to $1,653.80.
The dollar index dipped 0.2 per cent, making the greenback-priced gold less expensive for holders of other currency.
"If we do get any sort of story for US dollar weakness over that 50-basis-point hint from the Fed, then it shouldn't be too hard for gold to get back up to $1,670, $1,680 even over the coming sessions," said City Index analyst Matt Simpson.
The US Fed is scheduled to release its policy statement followed by Chief Jerome Powell's press conference.
While a 75-basis-point rate increase is largely priced in, investors will seek cues on weather there is a possibility of Fed slowing down its tightening pace.
For the December meeting, the traders are split on the odds of a 75- or 50-bps rate hike.
"The bigger picture is that the Fed is still going to continue hiking rates, they could be up to 5 per cent, but we're still close at the end of that hiking cycle," Simpson added.
Data on Tuesday showed US job openings unexpectedly rose in September, highlighting a resilient labour market and that rapid interest rate hikes have yet to bite hard in the real economy.
Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding gold.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 1.45 tonnes to 919.12 tonnes on Tuesday.
Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $19.68 per ounce, having hit a three-week peak on Tuesday.
Platinum gained 0.9 per cent to $951.50 and palladium climbed 1.4 per cent to $1,905.99.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Radio | T20 WC: India battle fielding worries...
Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025
'Tantriks' treat patients in UP government hospital
DH Toon | Morbi hospital: 'How may I help you?'
Top 10 countries with most prisoners in the World 2022
Young falling for crypto, elderly for OTP scams
Gujarat bridge collapse: A man-made tragedy
A worldwide sigh of relief
A battle of souls and soles