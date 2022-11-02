Gold firms as dollar softens

Gold firms as dollar softens with market focus on Fed decision

The US Fed is scheduled to release its policy statement followed by Chief Jerome Powell's press conference

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 02 2022, 12:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2022, 12:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Gold prices rose on Wednesday on a softer dollar, although investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of a key US Federal Reserve policy statement that could provide cues on its pace of interest rate hike.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,650.62 per ounce while US gold futures gained 0.3 per cent to $1,653.80.

The dollar index dipped 0.2 per cent, making the greenback-priced gold less expensive for holders of other currency.

"If we do get any sort of story for US dollar weakness over that 50-basis-point hint from the Fed, then it shouldn't be too hard for gold to get back up to $1,670, $1,680 even over the coming sessions," said City Index analyst Matt Simpson.

The US Fed is scheduled to release its policy statement followed by Chief Jerome Powell's press conference.

While a 75-basis-point rate increase is largely priced in, investors will seek cues on weather there is a possibility of Fed slowing down its tightening pace.

For the December meeting, the traders are split on the odds of a 75- or 50-bps rate hike.

"The bigger picture is that the Fed is still going to continue hiking rates, they could be up to 5 per cent, but we're still close at the end of that hiking cycle," Simpson added.

Data on Tuesday showed US job openings unexpectedly rose in September, highlighting a resilient labour market and that rapid interest rate hikes have yet to bite hard in the real economy.

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding gold.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 1.45 tonnes to 919.12 tonnes on Tuesday.

Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $19.68 per ounce, having hit a three-week peak on Tuesday.

Platinum gained 0.9 per cent to $951.50 and palladium climbed 1.4 per cent to $1,905.99.

