Gold futures climb Rs 162 to Rs 44,620 per 10 gm

Gold prices on Friday rose by Rs 162 to Rs 44,620 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators were indulged in creating fresh positions amid a firm global trend.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April traded higher by Rs 162, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 44,620 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 3,076 lots.

The yellow metal for June delivery edged up by Rs 117, or 0.26 per cent, to Rs 44,850 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 445 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants on positive cues from global markets mainly led to rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold prices rose 0.53 per cent to USD 1,676.90 per ounce in New York.