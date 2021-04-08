Gold futures gain on spot demand

Gold prices on Thursday rose by Rs 28 to Rs 46,390 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 28, or 0.06 per cent, at Rs 46,390 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 12,403 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Gold prices traded 0.12 per cent higher at USD 1,743.70 per ounce in New York.