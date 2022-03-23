Gold futures gain Rs 104 to Rs 51,483 per 10 gram

Gold prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 104 to Rs 51,483 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 104 or 0.2 per cent at Rs 51,483 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 6,904 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.04 per cent higher at $1,927.50 per ounce in New York.

