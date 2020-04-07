Gold futures rise Rs 1,212 to Rs 44,934 per 10 gm

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 07 2020, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 16:21 ist

Gold prices on Tuesday rose Rs 1,212 to Rs 44,934 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators were indulged in creating fresh positions even as the metal prices declined overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June traded higher by Rs 1,212, or 2.71 per cent, to Rs 44,934 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 17, 041 lots.

The yellow metal for August delivery edged up by Rs 1,108, or 2.52 per cent, to Rs 44,994 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 848 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants on spot demand mainly led to rise in gold prices, analysts said.

However, globally, gold prices declined 0.80 per cent to USD 1,693.10 per ounce in New York. 

Gold prices
