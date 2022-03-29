Gold futures slip Rs 347 to Rs 51,224 per 10 grams

Gold futures on Tuesday fell by Rs 347 to Rs 51,224 per 10 grams as participants cut down their bets amid a weak global trend.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery declined by Rs 347 or 0.67 per cent to Rs 51,224 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 4,786 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in prices to trimming of positions by investors, tracking a weak trend in international market.

Globally, gold was trading 1.06 per cent lower at $1,924 per ounce in New York.

