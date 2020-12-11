Gold gains as weaker dollar overshadows US stimulus delay woes

Gold edged up on Friday as the dollar held near a two-and-a-half-year low, offsetting concerns over delays in a US coronavirus package.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,837.21 per ounce by 0531 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,841.50.

"The correlation between gold and dollar has returned because markets have more or less priced in the vaccine optimism," said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX.

Gold needs a very strong catalyst to break its descending trend and that could be in the form of a dovish Federal Reserve, a larger than expected US fiscal stimulus bill or the unlikely failure of vaccines, she added.

The dollar index was down 0.2% and traded close to 90.5, its lowest since April 2018, making gold cheaper for other currency holders.

Data on Thursday showed US weekly jobless claims jumped to a near three-month high, further evidence that rising Covid-19 infections and lack of additional fiscal stimulus were hurting the economy.

Capping the bullion's gains, however, a top Democrat suggested talks over Covid-19 stimulus package could drag on through Christmas. Technically, gold looks neutral in a narrow range of $1,828 to $1,846 per ounce, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement. The European Central Bank rolled out more stimulus measures on Thursday to lift the currency bloc out of a double-dip recession.

Gold prices will remain elevated in 2021 due to accommodative rates and a weaker dollar, Fitch Solutions said in a note, adding that the improved economic outlook has reduced the possibility of significant upside. Silver was steady at $23.94 per ounce and palladium rose 1% to $2,353.73.

Platinum was up by 0.1% at $1,027.76 but was set to decline 2.5% this week.