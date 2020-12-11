Gold gains as weaker dollar overshadows US stimulus delay woes

Gold edged up on Friday as the dollar held near a two-and-a-half-year low, offsetting concerns over delays in a US coronavirus package.
Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,837.21 per ounce by 0531 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,841.50.
"The correlation between gold and dollar has returned because markets have more or less priced in the vaccine optimism," said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX.
Gold needs a very strong catalyst to break its descending trend and that could be in the form of a dovish Federal Reserve, a larger than expected US fiscal stimulus bill or the unlikely failure of vaccines, she added.
The dollar index was down 0.2% and traded close to 90.5, its lowest since April 2018, making gold cheaper for other currency holders.
Data on Thursday showed US weekly jobless claims jumped to a near three-month high, further evidence that rising Covid-19 infections and lack of additional fiscal stimulus were hurting the economy.
Capping the bullion's gains, however, a top Democrat suggested talks over Covid-19 stimulus package could drag on through Christmas. Technically, gold looks neutral in a narrow range of $1,828 to $1,846 per ounce, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement. The European Central Bank rolled out more stimulus measures on Thursday to lift the currency bloc out of a double-dip recession.
Gold prices will remain elevated in 2021 due to accommodative rates and a weaker dollar, Fitch Solutions said in a note, adding that the improved economic outlook has reduced the possibility of significant upside. Silver was steady at $23.94 per ounce and palladium rose 1% to $2,353.73.
Platinum was up by 0.1% at $1,027.76 but was set to decline 2.5% this week.
Aus bushfire in wet year fuels climate change concerns
Dilip Kumar, the undisputed Tragedy King turns 98
Under the mask, the next Batman will be Black
South Korea prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine
The Lead: Rajeev Khandelwal on his new series Naxalbari
'A Call to Spy' review: Fantastic World War II drama
DH Toon | Parliament building: It's make-believe world?
''Lost shark' possibly extinct, dolphin threatened'
Can I stop wearing mask after getting Covid-19 vaccine?