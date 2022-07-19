Gold gains marginally as global markets rally

Gold gains marginally as global markets rally

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,284 per 10 grams

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 19 2022, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 16:50 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP File Photo

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday rose by Rs 6 to Rs 50,290 per 10 grams amid firm global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,284 per 10 grams.

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty recover after initial drop; close up for 3rd day

Silver, however, dipped by Rs 137 to Rs 55,539 per kg from Rs 55,676 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi were up by Rs 6 per 10 grams in line with firm COMEX gold prices," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,711 per ounce while silver was flat at $18.80 per ounce.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gold
India
India News
Business News
Commodities

What's Brewing

Dozens of sea turtles stabbed to death off Japan island

Dozens of sea turtles stabbed to death off Japan island

How Covid-19 can be dangerous in pregnancy

How Covid-19 can be dangerous in pregnancy

Google Doodle pays tribute to Balamani Amma

Google Doodle pays tribute to Balamani Amma

‘Global city’, let down by infrastructure

‘Global city’, let down by infrastructure

Why Europe is becoming a heatwave hotspot

Why Europe is becoming a heatwave hotspot

US lawmakers aim to protect married same-sex couples

US lawmakers aim to protect married same-sex couples

 