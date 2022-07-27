Gold gains Rs 115; silver rises by Rs 482

Gold gains Rs 115; silver rises by Rs 482

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 51,051 per 10 grams

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2022, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 16:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Gold in the national capital on Wednesday rose Rs 115 to Rs 51,166 per 10 grams, amid a rise in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 51,051 per 10 grams.

Silver also climbed Rs 482 to Rs 55,485 per kg from Rs 55,003 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,723 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 18.72 per ounce.

"Gold prices have kept firm trading range ahead of US FOMC meet supported by weaker dollar," Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities, said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Gold
silver
Precious metals

What's Brewing

Teacher stops menstruating girls from planting trees

Teacher stops menstruating girls from planting trees

Saudi prince unveils mirrored skyscraper eco-city

Saudi prince unveils mirrored skyscraper eco-city

A new 'architectural openness' remakes Saudi streets

A new 'architectural openness' remakes Saudi streets

Many calling telepaths to ‘talk’ to missing, dead pets 

Many calling telepaths to ‘talk’ to missing, dead pets 

Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 jacket sold for $2.7 mn

Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 jacket sold for $2.7 mn

DH Toon | Ruckus in Parliament deafens govt to woes

DH Toon | Ruckus in Parliament deafens govt to woes

Polish institute classifies cats as invasive species

Polish institute classifies cats as invasive species

Study finds head impact-brain injury link

Study finds head impact-brain injury link

 