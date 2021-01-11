Gold gains Rs 389, silver jumps Rs 1,137 

Gold prices rose Rs 389 to Rs 48,866 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday, in line with the rise in global price of the precious metal and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 48,477 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also jumped Rs 1,137 to Rs 64,726 per kilogram from Rs 63,589 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The rupee depreciated 24 paise to 73.48 against the US dollar in the opening trade on Monday.

In the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,853 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 25.14 per ounce.

"Gold prices rebounded from the lows made on Friday despite of stronger dollar as worries over rising coronavirus cases boosted buying in yellow metal," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.