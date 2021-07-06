Gold gains Rs 389, silver jumps Rs 397

In the previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 46,373 per 10 grams.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,806 per ounce. Credit: Reuters Photo

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday rose by Rs 389 to Rs 46,762 per 10 gram in line with gain in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,373 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped Rs 397 to Rs 69,105 per kilogram from Rs 68,708 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,806 per ounce and silver was flat at $26.63 per ounce.

The weaker dollar boosted buying in gold for the day, according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

