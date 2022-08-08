Gold gains Rs 97; silver jumps Rs 527

Gold in the national capital on Monday rose by Rs 97 to Rs 52,490 per 10 gram amid rise in international precious metal prices along with depreciation in rupee, according to HDFC Securities.
The yellow metal had closed at Rs 52,393 per 10 gram in the previous trade.
Government to decide on re-initiating BPCL sale after reviewing situation in due course: FM Sitharaman
Silver also jumped by Rs 527 to Rs 58,465 per kg from Rs 57,938 per kg in the previous trade.
The rupee depreciated 22 paise to 79.46 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, tracking subdued sentiment in the domestic equities.
In the international market, gold was trading higher at dollar 1,777 per ounce while silver was flat at dollar 20.07 per ounce.
"Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at dollar 1,777 per ounce," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.
