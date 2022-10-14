Gold heads for weekly fall as hefty US rate hikes loom

Gold prices ticked higher on Friday, helped by a pullback in the US dollar and Treasury yields, although growing anticipation of another oversized US Federal Reserve interest rate hike kept the bullion on track for a weekly decline.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,668.46 per ounce, as of 0402 GMT. Prices were down 1.6 per cent so far for the week.

US gold futures inched 0.1 per cent down at $1,666.80.

The dollar index was down 0.2 per cent, making bullion less expensive for overseas buyers. Meanwhile, benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields were off a 14-year peak touched on Thursday.

"Gold is stuck between not seeing a pivot any time soon but there is a light at the end of the tunnel here in the sense that the Fed might pause," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

"In medium term there's greater chance for gold to go higher than lower. We're going to see negative outcomes in the economies globally, which could eventually tip the scales in favour of rate cuts."

Data released on Thursday showed US consumer prices increased more than expected in September, as rents surged by the most since 1990 and the cost of food also rose, with core CPI jumping 6.6 per cent on an annual basis.

Traders are largely expecting a fourth straight 75-basis-point increase at the close of the Fed's November 1-2 meeting.

Although traditionally seen as a hedge against inflation and economic turmoil, interest rate hikes to control soaring prices have reduced bullion's appeal since it yields no interest.

According to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao, spot gold looks neutral in a range of $1,660 to $1,674 per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction.

Spot silver rose 0.6 per cent to $18.98 per ounce and was set for its biggest weekly decline since August.

Platinum rose 0.5 per cent to $900.49 and palladium was 0.9 per cent higher at $2,125.50. Both metals were headed for their first weekly drop in three.