Gold hits 1-week high as dollar dips; Fed symposium in focus

Gold prices hit a one-week high on Thursday, buoyed by a weaker dollar, while investors awaited direction on rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve from a key central bankers' meet this week.

Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at $1,761.68 per ounce, as of 0747 GMT, after hitting a peak since August 18. US gold futures were up 0.8 per cent at $1,775.40. The dollar dipped 0.3 per cent, making gold less expensive for buyers holding other currencies. Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields were off multi-week highs hit in the previous session. Investors across financial markets are bracing for the US central bank to reiterate its commitment to tame inflation or signal a "pivot" to subdued interest rate hikes. Powell will address the annual global central banking conference at Jackson Hole on Friday.

"Will the Fed still be looking at aggressively increasing interest rates and affecting the economy and whether that will be on the back-burner for now ... People want to have clarity on this," said Brian Lan, managing director at Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central. Monetary policy will be the key factor in the short-term for the gold market, with higher interest rates affecting consumer behaviour, Lan added.

Rate hikes increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest, while boosting the greenback. The Fed has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 225 basis points in total since March to fight sky-high inflation and indicated that further tightening would depend on economic data. "After the Jackson Hole meet, I am expecting gold to shoot up by at least $40-$50," said Kunal Shah, head of research at Mumbai-based Nirmal Bang Securities.

The weak housing market, lower labour participation rates and economic uncertainties make a strong case for investors to go long on gold, Shah added. Spot silver gained 0.9 per cent to $19.34 per ounce, platinum rose 0.7 per cent to $882.88 and palladium climbed 1.7 per cent to $2,067.69.